JONES, Charles Ray Mr. Charles Ray Jones, age 86, of Kennesaw, passed away May 25, 2019. His momma called him Buddy, but we called him Papa. He was celebrated into Heaven on May 25, 2019, Memorial Day weekend in Kennesaw, Georgia. Buddy was born on 9/15/32 with his baby twin sister Margie. He grew up in Pensacola where he graduated from Pensacola High School, Pensacola State College, and Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, stationed in Greenland and Okinawa. He was the owner-operator of a labeling company in Atlanta, Georgia where he worked with many companies including Coca Cola. Charlie was fond of going on bicycle tours and boating. His children and grandchildren enjoyed growing up with the many-colored smiley face stickers and extra whipped cream on the waffles that he created for them. He also brought many smiles over the years at the local hospital where he volunteered as Santa Claus. Papa was a crafty man who built Barbie houses and real size doll houses. He taught his children and grandchildren how to work hard and appreciate a hard-earned dollar. He is survived by daughter April Jones, grandchildren Rachel (Terry), Jessica (Travis), Jarrod, and Olivia, beloved great- grandchildren Christian, Joshua, and Grayson, sisters Gertrude A. Jones, Nancy K. Keese, Shirley M. Forchilli, many nieces and nephews. He was the son of George Thomas Jones and Marie Zirkelbach Jones, Preceded in death by mother and father, older brothers Thomas Z. Jones and Russel H. Jones, twin sister Margie F. Peaden, wives Jean H. Jones, Ginny Jones, his daughter Penny Jones, and puppy Sambo. At Charles' request, no services will be held. His ashes will be buried beside his late wife Jean Jones and carried by his loved ones. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta,. GA 30060. 770-432-0771. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019