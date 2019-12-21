|
JONES, Charles Ray Charles Ray Jones passed away on December 3, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 93. Ray was born on April 13, 1926 in Greenville, SC. He was the son of Charles Clifton Jones and Emmie Anderson. Ray is survived by his niece, Anne Wells of Hilton Head, SC, his nephew, Ray Wells of Pawleys Island, SC, his great nephew, Raymond Wells, his great niece, Crayton Wells; and a family of close friends who will feel his loss terribly, Richard & Mary Rice and his caregivers, Wanda Langfeldt and Yvonne Ritchey. Ray graduated from Greenwood SC Highschool in June of 1943. He served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946. After his time in the Navy, he attended Duke University, graduating in 1950. Ray married Polly Tucker in 1952 and they lived in Dunwoody, GA. They were married for 60 years 'before her passing in 2013. Ray enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching football, reading the paper and playing with their cat, Trouble. Ray worked for Price Waterhouse in New York City and Atlanta after graduating from Duke. He went on to work for George A. Pennington & Co., LLC, an Accounting Firm in Atlanta from 1952 - 2017, mentoring many CPA's during his time at George A. Pennington. A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 1:00 0'clock at 5155 Holland Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Hospice, 3315 Hilltop Drive, Marietta, GA 30066, in lieu of flowers. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Erwin, Tennessee.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019