1/
Charles Rickey
1934 - 2020
RICKEY, Charles Joseph The family of Charles Joseph Rickey announces his passing, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Ethel (Tighe) and his children, Nancy (Jack) Craig, Kathleen (Kevin) Mara, and Chris. Charles will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Charles was predeceased by parents Alice (Carr) and Oscar Rickey, sister Elizabeth (Rickey) Gibbons and son Kevin Charles Rickey. Charles was born on January 23rd, 1934 in Spring Valley, NY. He graduated from Alfred University, Alfred, NY with a degree in Ceramic Engineering. He started his career in Washington, Pennsylvania and worked for the same company for 44 years until retirement. Chuck was a member of the American Ceramic Society, an active member of the Southeastern Ceramic Society and The St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Jude the Apostle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Charles at St. Jude the Apostle Church. Due to the current pandemic this will be a private ceremony. The family will receive friends for a celebration of Charles life at a later date. Donations in memory of Charles may be made to can be made to The Vincent DePaul Society at St Jude the Apostle, 7171 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta GA 30328 or charity of your choice.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society
595 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 420-5557
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 8, 2020
Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers, Kathleen.
Sigma Kappa Sisters SK Atlanta Alumnae Chapter
Friend
August 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Wish I could be there in person for all of you. One of our best vacations was visiting with you, Uncle Chuck and the rest of the family.

Love, Marie
Marie Gibbons
Family
August 6, 2020
Jim & I were so terribly sad to hear about Chuck's passing. Ethel we send you & your children our heartfelt sympathy. Chuck was a wonderful neighbor & friend. He always cheered for the best college football & basketball team! Chuck & Jim did that quite often at the "Thriller Dome" & possibly a game at Bobby Dodd stadium too. Sorry my last comment went through before I made a comment.
Jane Kunberger
Friend
August 6, 2020
Jane Kunberger
Friend
