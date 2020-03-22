|
SMEGAL, Charles Wayne Charles Wayne Smegal, from Dahlonega and a longtime resident of Dekalb County, age 74, went home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Charles was born in Sparta GA and raised in Macon. He was an Eagle Scout and served his country in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, participating in the 1965-66 intervention in the Dominican Republic. After his service, he joined the Atlanta PD as a uniformed officer raising to the level of Homicide Detective while attending law school. From 1975 until 1987, Charles practiced law in Decatur Georgia with the law firm of Moulton, Carriere, Cavan, Maloof, Hendon and Smegal. He then became Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County for eleven years before joining the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia as Director of Training. Missing involvement in the courts as a litigator, Charles returned to prosecuting, joining the District Attorney's office for the Enotah Judicial Circuit where he worked until his retirement. In his retirement, Charles enjoyed spending time with family, reading, playing bridge, golfing with his friends and grandsons, and being active with the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) . Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Susan Fuller Smegal, two daughters, Lisa Dixon (Joey) and Sherrie Craport (Wil), four loving grandchildren: Trevor and Cameron Craport and Cheryl Hulette and Parker Dixon and three great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his precious sisters and brothers-in-"love": Ted and Janet Daniel and Tom and Cathy Fuller and his nieces and nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amputatee-Coalition.org or a . A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020