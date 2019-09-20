|
SPEIR, Charles Leonard "Charlie" Mr. Charles "Charlie" Leonard Speir, 92, of Woodstock, GA passed away on September 18, 2019. Charles was born on August 20, 1927 in Monticello, GA to the late William "Bill" and Mary Agnes "Mamie" Speir. After his graduation from high school, Charles honorably served in the United States Air Force. He later enjoyed a 42-year career with Georgia Power Co. where he spent many years responding to power outages as a line supervisor within the Trouble Department. Charles was quite a talker and made many friends on his frequent trips to Biloxi, MS; Cherokee, NC; and Florida. Charles leaves behind his daughter, Donna Hatcher; sons, Scott Speir (Sue), Greg Speir (Cathy) and Randy Speir (Julia); twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and longtime friends, Rick and Candy Long. There will be a graveside service held on Saturday, September 21, at 11 AM at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta, GA 30064. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Charles to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 20, 2019