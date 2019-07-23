Services Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna 2950 King Street S.E. Smyrna , GA 30080 770-435-4467 Resources More Obituaries for Charles SUTHERLAND Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles SUTHERLAND Jr.

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email SUTHERLAND, Jr., Charles Merritt "Chuck" Mr. Charles (Chuck) Merritt Sutherland, Jr, of Smyrna, GA passed away after a hard- fought battle with cancer on July 21, 2019. Born in Paducah, KY, he is the son of the late Merritt Sutherland and Marjorie Follis Sutherland Riecke. He is survived by his loving wife Janice McGee Sutherland, daughter Jessica (Ryan) Levenson of Atlanta, son David (Rhonda) Sutherland of Smyrna, brothers Stephen (Nancy) Sutherland of Brentwood, TN, Dr. Scott (Mary Ann) Sutherland of Cadiz, KY, sister Jan (Rick) Morris of Cadiz, KY, 8 grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice McGee, and attended Tennessee Technological University with her by his side, where she would remain for nearly six decades. Their love and devotion to each other have served as a model marriage for their family and friends. After graduating college with a degree in Engineering Science, Chuck moved with Janice and their young son, David, to Hopkinsville, KY, where they would live for 12 years while he worked for Bass & Company, a distributor of building products. The company's headquarters moved to Atlanta and in 1984 Chuck left the company and acquired Georgia Flush Door Sales. He grew Georgia Flush into a diverse building products holding company called CMS Holding Company through several acquisitions. He restructured the company in 2001 to form Lighten Up, LLC, where he served as President and CEO. Throughout his life, Chuck was a committed volunteer. He served as a founder and board chairman of University Heights Academy, Hopkinsville and participated or led various financial and community boards. His volunteer work culminated in his leadership of the building campaign for the Mount Paran Church of God, Atlanta. Chuck oversaw the construction of MPCOG's current home which is widely considered an advanced and exceptionally designed and constructed building. He continued his volunteer work on the MPCOG mission board for several years and eventually became the executive pastor of the church. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was a fixture on the sidelines of many sports events. Traveling with his family to Israel and Italy on several occasions was a highlight. Being a man of action, he participated in the Greenland Expedition in search of WWII aircraft and he organized and participated in taking orthopedic doctors to Haiti after a devastating earthquake. Boat building and cruising was a lifelong pursuit and having a home on Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas was a great destination. Chuck never encountered a problem he would not work to solve, and he saved his family and friends countless hours and dollars fixing various unfixable and mystery ailments in homes along the entire east coast. In fact, one of his favorite activities was to get a to-do list from his daughter and spend the day making repairs with a grandson in tow. Many family members and friends can |attest to his skill. He approached everything in his life in a specific and intense fashion. His intensity was founded upon a great appreciation for a job well done and seeing everything he started through to completion. Chuck was the personification of persistence and resilience. A funeral service will be held in the sanctuary of Mt. Paran Church of God at 11AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 with reception to follow in the Great Hall. The family will also receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, July 25 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna and the Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, KY from 10AM to Noon on Saturday, July 27. The graveside service will follow at 1 PM (CDT) at East End Cemetery, Cadiz, KY(CDT). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Mount Paran World Missions 2055 Mount Paran Road Atlanta, GA 30327 or a . Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 23, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries