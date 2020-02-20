Resources
SWANN, Charles Edward "Chuck" Charles Edward Swann "Chuck", 87 of Tucker, Georgia died February 17, 2020. He proudly served in the Marine Corp and later in the Naval Reserves. He was ordained Presbyterian minister at churches in Tennessee and Georgia. He also served as Vice President of Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife "the love of his life", Janell Dalton Swann. He is survived by his children, Leslie Swann, Amy Waterman and husband Mark Waterman, Rebecca Swann, and Martha Evans, and his grandchildren Ethan Waterman, Stefan Waterman, Lauren Evans, Edward Dalton Evans, Leah Swann and Daniel Swann. Private interment will be at The Georgia National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at North Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020
