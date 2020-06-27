JONES, Jr., Charles Swift Dr. Charles Swift Jones, Jr., passed away at home in Englewood, CO on June 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in New York City on April 5, 1944 to Dr. Charles Swift Jones and Frances Bird Jones. He grew up in Atlanta, GA, frequently spending summers with extended family in Valdosta, GA. Charles attended the Westminster Schools in Atlanta and finished high school at Woodberry Forest School in Virginia. After graduating from Emory University, he joined the US Navy during the Vietnam War, serving six years as a medical corpsman. Upon honorable discharge, he pursued a career in medicine, completing medical school at Emory University and a residency in Internal Medicine at Grady Hospital. Dr. Jones then opened a private medical practice at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA, where he found great satisfaction treating patients. Following 11 years in the practice of Medicine, he accepted a position as Medical Director of Life of Georgia Insurance Company. After that company was purchased by ING in 1999, Dr. Jones and his family moved to Englewood, CO where he assumed the position of Vice President and Chief Medical Director for ING, working until his retirement in February 2012. Charles was a member of several professional organizations, including American Academy of Insurance Medicine (President in 2004), International Committee for Insurance Medicine (Board Member for six years), and the Canadian Life Insurance Medical Officers Association. Throughout his life, Dr. Jones cultivated hobbies with intense curiosity and enthusiasm: cars and motorcycles (racing, maintenance and restoration), exquisite woodworking, R/C model airplanes, black powder rifle competitions and camping, to name a few. His perpetual desire to share in his pursuits of knowledge will be warmly remembered by his family and friends. When he lived in Atlanta, he enjoyed being a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, who's long history catalyzed his extensive study of America's socio-political foundations. Although he lived most of his later years in Colorado, he found great delight vacationing with his family in Highlands, N.C. Dr. Jones is survived by his wife, Susan Ivey Jones, son, Dr. Joshua Hadley Jones (Daria Jones), grandchildren, Zoe Jones and Peter Jones, son, Michael Harrison Jones all of Englewood, CO, sister Ashley Jones Walker of Highlands, N.C., brothers, Dr. William Bird Jones of Gainesville, GA and John Pope Jones of Atlanta, GA. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store