TAPLEY, Jr., Charles Charles Robert Tapley, Jr., 74, of Lilburn, GA, passed away on June 5, 2020. Charles was born on June 25, 1945 to Charles Robert Tapley, Sr. and Marjorie Caccamisi in Baltimore, Maryland. After graduating from Messick High School in Memphis, Tennessee, he went on to study at the University of Memphis (known then as Memphis State University). He later enjoyed a lengthy career in retail, highlighted by his 25 years with Kmart. With Kmart, he left Memphis for Birmingham and then Montgomery, Alabama, before settling in Lilburn, GA, where he lived for most of his life. He left Kmart in 1990 to embark upon a successful 20-year career in real estate. In 1965, he met Betty Jo Schiller, and they wed in 1970, going on to have two (2) children, Christopher Todd (Chris) and Michael Joseph (Joey). After retiring in 2009, Charles spent his time with his beloved family, always finding a special satisfaction when his young granddaughters were by his side. He loved watching and discussing UGA football, usually in the company of his chihuahua Jasper. He enjoyed getting away to the beach with family members whenever possible. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Charles Robert Tapley, Sr. and Marjorie Caccamisi, as well as his step mother Rose Tapley, and brothers Danny Caccamisi and Gino Caccamisi. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Tapley, and two sons Chris and Joey, as well as siblings Mike Tapley, Jimmy Tapley, Robert Tapley, Kent Tapley, Beau Fuller and Rosemary Abshire. He is also survived by his grandchildren Beckett, Kayla and Vanna and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. A celebration of life ceremony in Charles' honor is being planned for later this year in Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 8, 2020.