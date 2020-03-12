Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
View Map
THACKER, Charles Lee Mr. Charles Lee Thacker, age 85 of Jonesboro passed away March 10, 2020. Mr. Thacker served in the US Air Force and Navy Reserves. He was retired from Eastern Airlines. He was a member of Yaarab Shrine Center of Atlanta, Masonic Lodge #125, Rex Masonic Lodge #251, Forest Park Chapter #75, and Coeur de Lion Commandery #4, Knights Templar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus Thomas & Mary Kilgore Thacker, siblings, Mary Thacker Bishop, Sarah Virginia Thacker Stalvey, Helen Thacker Standridge, Marcus Thomas Thacker, Jr., Rose Thacker Cardella, John Lidell Thacker, and Frank Dee Thacker. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Winnie McCray Thacker, children, Gary Thacker of Jonesboro and Robin Banister of McDonough, sisters, Margaret Thacker Busby of Rome and Fran Thacker Walker (Ken) of Kennesaw, grandchildren, Brian Jarrett (Erica) and Ashley Thacker Smith (Will), great-grandchildren, Ethan Jarrett and Ella Smith, many special nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
