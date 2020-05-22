|
|
THOMAS, Jr. Charles Charles Franklin Thomas, Jr., age 51, died at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA on May 15, 2020. He was 1987 graduate of Central High School in Tuscaloosa, AL. He enlisted in Navy in 1987 and completed his duty of service in 1989. Later that year he moved to Detroit Michigan and attended Wayne State University. In 1990, he moved back to Tuscaloosa and transferred to Stillman College. In 1994 he moved to Atlanta, GA. He worked for over 25 years as Manager in the Bedding business. During his tenure in the business, he was recognized as the only African American in Georgia to sell Luxury European Bedding earning trips UK, Sweden and Bahamas. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Erica Thomas, their daughter Nia Thomas, his mother Eartha Payne Thomas of Tuscaloosa, AL, his brother Michael Beard of Tuscaloosa, AL, his sisters Brenda Williams and Carla Thomas of Tuscaloosa, AL and Carol Thomas of Miami, FL. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, cousins and many extended family and friends. Viewing will take place at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home on TODAY, May 22, from 6 - 8 PM. Graveside services will be held at Hillandale Memorial Gardens in Lithonia, GA on Saturday, May 23, at 12 PM. Flowers can be sent to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020