THOMPSON, Charles Edwin April 9,1940 - February 29, 2020 Charles Thompson, formerly a resident of Stockbridge, GA, passed away February 29, 2020, in Macon, GA, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Elyene Thompson; brother, Harley (and Carole) Thompson; sister, Anne Parham. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jonesboro United Methodist Church with visitation at 1:00 PM and service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jonesboro United Methodist Church, 142 South Main St., Jonesboro, GA 30236 or to Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 9570 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro, GA 30236. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Thompson family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
