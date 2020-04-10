|
|
TILLER, Charles Lanier Charles Lanier Tiller, age 77, of Dacula, GA, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Gwinnett Northside surrounded by his loving wife and children. Graveside services will be held private at Peachtree Memorial Park. Charles was born on June 16, 1942 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Vivian Lanier Tiller and the late Jeweline Nix Tiller. Charles was a member of North Peachtree Baptist Church. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He enjoyed coaching youth sports and watching his children and grandchildren participate in several sports. Charles was an avid Alabama and Georgia football fan. The dearest times to Charles' heart was spending time with his grandchildren and never missing their games. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pat Tiller, sons, Scott Lanier Tiller and wife Tina, and Brad Charles Tiller and wife Trisha, grandchildren, Christopher and wife Megan, Joe Tiller, Jaden Tiller, and Jamison Tiller, great-grandchildren, Lilly, Briar, and Joseph, brother, Wayne Tiller. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020