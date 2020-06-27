TILLMAN, II, Charles Thomas Tommy Tillman of Atlanta, age 89, died June 17, of complications following a heart attack. His children and grandchildren were allowed into the hospital to visit, and he passed away peacefully soon after. He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Wight Crawford Tillman. Born on July 10, 1930, Tommy spent practically his entire life in Atlanta. At Boys' High School, and later Grady, he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball, being named his senior year both to the All State basketball team and the All City baseball team. Enrolled initially at UVA on a two-sport scholarship, he transferred to Georgia Tech in 1950, earning a spot on the varsity basketball team and enjoying his membership in the Chi Phi fraternity. Drafted into the Army in 1953, he volunteered for Airborne training, became a paratrooper, and completed his tour of duty with the 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, an affiliation he maintained with great pride for the rest of his life. A distinguished career in advertising sales began in 1955, progressing from billboard (General Outdoor), to newspaper (Sawyer-Ferguson-Walker, regional VP) to magazine with the formation of Miller & Tillman, Inc in 1969. He worked there until retirement in 1997 and with partner Mike Miller developed one of the most well-known and respected magazine rep firms in the USA. In retirement, he indulged his passion for golf and devoted much time to several charitable organizations, notably the Shepherd Center. The Boys' High School Alumni Assn could not have functioned as long or as well without his devoted involvement. Four aces, two sub-par rounds, numerous "shot-my-age" and, of course, the semi-annual Tillman Benefit at Sea Island were highlights of his golfing experience. Tommy was a founding member of the Benedicts of Atlanta. He joined the Cherokee Town & Country Club in 1961, stayed active until his death, and was a long time member of The Big Table, the oldest golf group at Cherokee. Politically a staunch conservative, he stayed informed, voted in nearly every election across 72 years, and regularly corresponded with his elected officials. His answering machine greetings were a source of either amusement or disdain depending on your side of the aisle. A true believer, he worshipped over the years at the Presbyterian Church, the Episcopal Church, and ultimately the Anglican Church. He loved his Lord, his family, and his country and thanked God daily for all three. A memorial service will be held at a later date when large gatherings are allowed. Tommy's request was that any charitable donations made in his memory go to the 82nd Airborne Assn Division, Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Orphan Annie Rescue, or a veterans / animals service organization of choice.



