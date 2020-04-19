Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tollison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Tollison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Tollison Obituary
TOLLISON, Charles Charles Austin Tollison, 77, of Tucker, died on April 11, 2020. Charles was a fifth generation native of Tucker, GA. he was the son of Charles Emory and Lois Cofer Tollison. He is survived by his sister, Juanita Tollison of Tucker, and by nephews, Tip Tollison of Indianapolis, IN., and Dennis Tollison of Tucker, grand-nieces, Shannon Tollison of Chicago, IL., and Anna Brown of Lawrenceville., and numerous cousins from some of Tucker's oldest families. Service arrangements to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -