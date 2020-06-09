WEATHERS, Charles Douglas Charles Douglas Weathers, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Elizabeth Weathers, his wife of 56 years, Patricia Griffin Weathers, his granddaughter, Alexandra Thompson, and his brothers, James Weathers, Richard Weathers and Harold Weathers. He is survived by his two daughters, Delia (Tony) Thompson of Snellville, GA and Tricia (Brian Thomas) Weathers of Tucker, GA, grandson, Dawson Thompson of Snellville, GA, brother, Billy (JoAnn) Weathers of Norcross, GA, sister, Mildred Hammond of Fairfax, VA, and several nieces and nephews. Charles was born in Atlanta, GA on November 17, 1938. He lived in Norcross, GA until 1954, when he moved to Tucker, GA. He graduated from Tucker High School and Piedmont College in Demorest, GA. While at Tucker, he helped WIN the State Baseball Championship in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Patricia Weathers in 1961. He taught World Geography and coached baseball and basketball at Tucker High School, Columbia High School, and Campbell High School. In 1972, he began a career in the liquor industry, and successfully owned liquor stores in Tucker and Stone Mountain for 20 years. Charles will be remembered as a loving and committed father and grandfather, and a loyal friend to so many. The Weathers family is forever thankful to his nurses at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, GA. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family only, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family invites all who knew and loved Charles to tune in and watch the private service on Tom M. Wages Funeral Service Facebook page, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 beginning at 2 PM, https://www.facebook.com/Tom-M-Wages-Funeral-Service-108741755841468/. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery. The family invites you to check back in the fall for arrangement information regarding a memorial service for all to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Piedmont College Basketball, 1021 Central Ave, Demorest, GA 30535 in honor and memory of Charles Weathers. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 9, 2020.