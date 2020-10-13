Charles White

WHITE, Charles Terrance June 20, 1948 October 10, 2020 Terry, as he was fondly known throughout his life, has beaten us to Our Father's House, after waging a lengthy and hard-fought battle against glioblastoma. He was a proud native Atlantan, and the loving son of Edna and Ed White. Terry attended W. D. Thompson Elementary School, Briarcliff High School, and the University of Georgia. To say he was a proud and loyal Bulldog, was quite an understatement. Go Dawgs! was his mantra when football season rolled around. Attending the SEC Championship at the Rose Bowl was a treasured memory. While at Georgia, he became a Brother of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Of this he was most proud. To this day, the friendships formed during that time remain cemented in his heart. Terry married the love of his life, Michele Thorpe, on June 14, 1973. They have been blessed with a close and wonderful marriage, sharing time together, with family and friends, and traveling a great deal of the world. When you have love, it never goes away. One precious daughter, Deidra White Langstaff enriched their lives. Her husband, Bob, along with beloved grandchildren Burch, Liza, and Smith completed the picture. After some entrepreneurial ventures, Terry found a home at Genuine Parts Company. He held many positions within both NAPA and Genuine Parts, retiring as President of NAPA RAYLOC, a division of the company. It was a fine thirty- year career. He was named Manager of the Year for the international firm in 2002. Terry remained active in business, with many interests after his retirement. He considered it to be one of his greatest blessings to have mentored and worked with young friends, coming up in the business world. They became like family. The Whites are members of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Terry served on the Administrative Board, the Finance Committee, as a host, as an Ambassador, and taught Sunday School classes in the fall. He took great joy in seeing the church's growth over many years of membership. Terry's volunteer efforts helped many. He was a Board Member for Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, then a Board Member for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, after the merger of Egleston and Scottish Rite. He was Chairman of the Sibley Heart Center Cardiology Board, at Children's, for ten years, serving also on the Marketing Committee at that time. He concluded his efforts by being a member of the Children's Research Trust Board. Terry also served as a proud member of the Board of Trustees of Oglethorpe University for 15 years. During his tenure, he was a part of the Executive Committee, and worked in many capacities. He received The President's Medal for his service to the University this past February and retired from the Board in June. Many treasured friendships were formed within the Oglethorpe family. Terry also leaves to cherish his memory his brother Glenn White (Jean), beloved nephews Chris White (Amy), Tyler White (Cristina), and Mark Kyle Coppage. He was blessed with four precious great nieces and one fine great nephew. Terry will remain in the hearts of countless friends. A private ceremony will be held on October 15 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sibley Heart Center Cardiology at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, or to Oglethorpe University, to be directed to the Terry White Endowed Scholarship Fund.