WRIGHT, Charles Nichols "Nick" Charles Nichols "Nick" Wright, age 91, of Atlanta, also a longtime resident of Tucker, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Emory University Medical Center in Atlanta, of complications from viral pneumonia caused by COVID-19. Nick is survived by his wife of eight years, Nellie Jo Williams, of Atlanta, his younger son, Paul D. Wright, and Paul's wife Shorena (Ulumberashvili), of Vacaville, CA, two grandchildren, George and Mariam Wright, of Vacaville, four stepchildren, Mike Williams, of Atlanta, Brian Williams, of Marietta, Emily Hinson, of Athens, AL, and Amy Boss, of Swainsboro, and numerous nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. Nick was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (McFarlane) Wright, by his parents, Cordell Wells Wright, Sr., and Nolia Estelle (Record) Wright, by his sisters, Ramona Scarboro and Lavinia Hagan, by his brothers, Buster Wright, Barrett Wright, Jack Wright and Pat Wright, and by his older son, John S. Wright. Born March 31, 1929, in Mignon, AL, he was raised in Sylacauga, AL. He graduated from Sylacauga High School and Jacksonville State University. He was drafted into the United States Army and attained the rank of First Lieutenant. He was a combat veteran of the Korean War, where he served as an artillery forward observer assigned to the 37th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was awarded two Purple Heart medals after being wounded at the Battle of Old Baldy, in 1952. After completing his military service, he graduated from Auburn University with an M.Ed., and taught in Huntsville, AL, Baldwin, FL, and Jacksonville, FL, before settling in Atlanta in 1960. Nick worked for the DeKalb County School District for the next thirty years, as a mathematics teacher at Southwest DeKalb and Columbia High Schools, as a guidance counselor at Peachtree High School, and as a school psychologist for the district. He was Coordinator of Psychological Services for the district when he retired. Nick was a longtime member of Briarlake Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher and president of the Chapel Bible Study Class. His favorite hobby was chess, and he was an avid supporter of the Auburn University football team. Nick will be buried at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Snellville. Due to the public danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing restrictions because of it, Nick's family will schedule a memorial service at a future date, to be determined. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020