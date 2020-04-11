|
|
WRIGHT, Jr., Charles Tillman "Digger" Charles Tillman "Digger" Wright, Jr., age 92 of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully at his home on April 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Atlanta in 1928 to the late Charles Tillman Wright, Sr. and Elise Canning Wright. He grew up in Hapeville, Georgia where he forged lifelong friendships and graduated from Hapeville High School. After serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Charles attended Southern Technical College earning a degree in mechanical engineering. He later became one of the original three employees of Estes Heating and Air Conditioning, retiring after 55 years of loyal service to the company which he considered family. In his spare time, Charles enjoyed golf, boating, travel and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Beverly Annette Wright, his children Bonny Wright, Brenda Wright Chalker and her husband Ronald Chalker, his son Chuck Wright, and his three beloved grandchildren Jessica Chalker Hall, Hannah Chalker Goodin, and Jordy Chalker. His burial will take place at the West View Cemetery in Atlanta on April 11, 2020 to be followed by a Celebration of Life memorial on a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Charles wished for his friends to consider a donation in his name to the Keep America Great Campaign by visiting www.DonaldJTrump.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2020