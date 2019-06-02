Resources
More Obituaries for Charles ZAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles ZAK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ZAK, Charles Joseph "Uncle" Charles Joseph "Uncle" Zak entered heaven on May 29, 2019. He spent his last 19 years loving life in Hoschton, Georgia. Uncle was born in New York City on December 21, 1935. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Uncle is preceded in death by his parents Ludmilla and Charles, and his sister Rose Marie Fernandez. He is survived by his many nieces and nephews and extended family living in Colorado , Florida, Georgia, New York, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Uncle will be interred with his parents at The Flushing Cemetery in Queens, New York. He will always be remembered as a loving and peaceful soul.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.