ZAK, Charles Joseph "Uncle" Charles Joseph "Uncle" Zak entered heaven on May 29, 2019. He spent his last 19 years loving life in Hoschton, Georgia. Uncle was born in New York City on December 21, 1935. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Uncle is preceded in death by his parents Ludmilla and Charles, and his sister Rose Marie Fernandez. He is survived by his many nieces and nephews and extended family living in Colorado , Florida, Georgia, New York, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Uncle will be interred with his parents at The Flushing Cemetery in Queens, New York. He will always be remembered as a loving and peaceful soul.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019