Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlie BAKER Obituary
BAKER, Jr., Charlie Funeral Service for Charlie Baker, Jr. of Lithonia, GA will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Scottdale Chapel with Rev. Roy C. Moffett officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Visitation today from 12 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2019
