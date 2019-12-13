|
In Loving Memory of Charlie Ruth Brownlee "Pokie" In loving memories of my darling wife whom god joined us together to love each other until death do us part, my love continues to be more stronger than ever, writing this memorial has tears running down my face, which happens on a daily basis, I know god will bring us together again at some point, god continues to control and keep me in his Devine care. We will always miss and love you dearly, Robert, Charles, Sam and all of the family members, Pastor and the intire church family members.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019