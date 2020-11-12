1/1
Charlie Fuller
FULLER, Charlie Mae

Mrs. Charlie Mae Fuller of Northwest Atlanta, formerly of the Highpoint/Pryor Road area passed November 5, 2020 in hospice at Grady Hospital. She was preceded in death by her only child, Sandra Maxine Johnson. She is survived by her grandson, Alvin D. Johnson, Jr.; siblings, nieces and nephews; in-laws, Jacqueline A. Calhoun, Rosemary (Duane) Timmons, Bernard Johnson and friends. A private memorial service will take place sometime in 2021. Remains entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2020.
