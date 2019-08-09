Services
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
2090 Joy Lake Road
Morrow, GA 30260
(404) 361-4284
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ridge Grove AME Church
2228 Wallis Dr
Hampton, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Homegoing service
idge Grove AME Church, 2228 Wallis Dr.,
Hampton, GA
View Map
Charlie Griffin Obituary
GRIFFIN, Jr., Charlie Homegoing service for Mr. Charlie Griffin, Jr., will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Ridge Grove AME Church, 2228 Wallis Dr., Hampton, Pastor Wilhelmenia Devone-Harvey, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. His remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. He is survived by his wife, Florida M. Griffin, a daughter, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held today from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 2090 Joylake Rd., Morrow, (404) 361-4284, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019
