|
|
GRIFFIN, Jr., Charlie Homegoing service for Mr. Charlie Griffin, Jr., will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Ridge Grove AME Church, 2228 Wallis Dr., Hampton, Pastor Wilhelmenia Devone-Harvey, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. His remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. He is survived by his wife, Florida M. Griffin, a daughter, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held today from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 2090 Joylake Rd., Morrow, (404) 361-4284, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019