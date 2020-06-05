HICKS, Sr., Charlie Andrew Reynolds, GA September 20, 1928-June 1, 2020 Commemorating of The Life and Legacy of Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr. will be 12 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, Macon GA. Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr., a Reynolds, GA native, Fort Valley State University Alumnus/Hall of Fame Inductee, Tuskegee Institute Alumnus, former Principal of Eureka and R.L. McDougald High Schools, former GT&EA and GAE President, and founder of HICKS & Sons chain of Mortuaries, passed Monday, June 1, 2020. Visitations are 11 AM-7 PM, Friday, June 5, at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church; 38 Macon Street; Reynolds, GA; 9-11 AM, Saturday, June 6, at Hicks & Sons Mortuary; 2233 Anthony Road, Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the "Charlie A. Hicks, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund", Fort Valley State University Foundation. Online www.fvsu.edu/give choose the "Charlie A. Hicks, Sr. Memorial Scholarship" under Select a Fund drop down menu or make checks/money orders payable to: "FVSU Foundation, Inc." with "Charlie A. Hicks, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund" on the memo line. Mail to: FVSU Foundation, Inc.; 1005 State University Drive; Fort Valley, GA 31030. Hicks & Sons Funeral Home, Reynolds, GA.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.