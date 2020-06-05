Charlie Hicks
HICKS, Sr., Charlie Andrew Reynolds, GA September 20, 1928-June 1, 2020 Commemorating of The Life and Legacy of Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr. will be 12 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, Macon GA. Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr., a Reynolds, GA native, Fort Valley State University Alumnus/Hall of Fame Inductee, Tuskegee Institute Alumnus, former Principal of Eureka and R.L. McDougald High Schools, former GT&EA and GAE President, and founder of HICKS & Sons chain of Mortuaries, passed Monday, June 1, 2020. Visitations are 11 AM-7 PM, Friday, June 5, at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church; 38 Macon Street; Reynolds, GA; 9-11 AM, Saturday, June 6, at Hicks & Sons Mortuary; 2233 Anthony Road, Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the "Charlie A. Hicks, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund", Fort Valley State University Foundation. Online www.fvsu.edu/give choose the "Charlie A. Hicks, Sr. Memorial Scholarship" under Select a Fund drop down menu or make checks/money orders payable to: "FVSU Foundation, Inc." with "Charlie A. Hicks, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund" on the memo line. Mail to: FVSU Foundation, Inc.; 1005 State University Drive; Fort Valley, GA 31030. Hicks & Sons Funeral Home, Reynolds, GA.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:00 - 07:00 PM
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
JUN
6
Service
12:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

27 entries
June 4, 2020
Thank you for your years of service you gave to the people of middle Georgia. We offer condolences to the family. With kind regards. Ellison and Kattie Kendrick, Fort Valley, GA
Kattie Vinson Kendrick
Friend
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Louise Willis & Family
June 4, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family of this education and community icon. He will be missed.
Elaine LUCAS
Friend
June 4, 2020
CLASS of 1968
Innovative, compassionate and respected; words that describe a great Principal,who made a difference in our lives. He strived to make our school great and the students the best versions of themselves.
Our deepest sympathy to the family,
Ben Threats
Class President of 1968
Willie Threats
Student
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chastity Fennelle Wise
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Felecia Walton Lucas and Family
Friend
June 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Hicks Family, Rest In Heaven Mr. Hicks
Ola Reeves
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
Nadine Mccrary
Friend
June 3, 2020
May god bless his family, he was really nice to me at time when I needed someone as I went thru somethings, years back as we sit and talk I show him a year book form 1969, he look the same then and his wife, we just laugh and kept it real, GOD BLESS his resting soul,,,,,,,
BERNITA SAUNDERS
June 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Early Newsome
Family
June 3, 2020
My Prayers And Condolences
Eloise Griffin
Friend
June 3, 2020
We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Hicks family. From my family, you all are in our prayers.
Mattie Hill
Friend
June 3, 2020
My condolences to the Hick's family 'and may God be with you. Amen
Jesse Raines
Student
June 3, 2020
I regret not being able to be with The Family in our hour of bereavement, but my heart and Love is with y'all as we celebrate uncle Charlie's life. May we be comforted and especially his offsprings. His niece Yvonne Hicks, Cincinnati, Oh. ythornton38@gmail.com
Yvonne Hicks
Family
June 3, 2020
Jay Durant
June 3, 2020
Cuts like a knife to lose someone U Love... my thoughts and Prayers go out to the Family of a Great Man...R.O.I.G.C.
San How
Family
June 3, 2020
Our condolences to the family may God keep you all strong. May Mr Hicks Rest in peace. He was a good man we loved him. God bless.
Lavern Hollingshed
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
My Condolences To You And The Family
Ann Oneal
Friend
June 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss! Praying for the entire Hicks Family
Bridget-Peebles Knolton
Friend
June 3, 2020
Mr Hicks was a great man of the community and will truly missed. God bless your family, Mrs Hicks.
Carol Braswell Davis
Friend
June 2, 2020
My Condolences to you and your family!Mrs. Hicks
Jane Stinson Green
Friend
June 2, 2020
Sending love, prayers & condolences to the family
Courtney Towns
Neighbor
June 2, 2020
It was a great honor of knowing you as my uncle and friend may God bless the family and may your soul rest in peace Uncle Charlie love always Kanundra Turner and family
June 2, 2020
Condolences to the family. Sending prayers in your time of need.
Alex Riley
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
My condolences and prayers goes out to the family.
Mattie Fuller
June 2, 2020
I'm so sorry for you'll loss, praying for you'll!
Laura Dixon
Friend
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Smith
