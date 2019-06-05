SIMMONS, Charlie C. Charlie C. Simmons, 68, died Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Manchester, TN. Charlie was the son of the late Jack and Birdie R. Hyatt Simmons. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard and Horace Simmons. He is survived by his sisters, Ordway Gaither (Tom) and Grace Carter. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Jackie Ann Simmons. He is also survived by his sons, Chris (Monique), Eric (Michelle); stepson, Paul Davidson (Grace); step daughters, Jennifer Meachum ( Greg) and Jessica Tatum (Paul). He is survived eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired after serving in the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 35 years. He was a member of Bogart United Methodist Church where he served as Financial Secretary, Trustee and Executive Board member. The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Watkinsville on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2-4pm. A memorial service will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bogart UMC, PO Box 58, Bogart,GA 30622. Lord and Stephens - Watkinsville is in Charge of Arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary