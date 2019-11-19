Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
For more information about
Charlie Turner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Turner


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie Turner Obituary
TURNER, Jr., Charlie Charlie Turner, Jr., age 82, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. A memorial service in his honor will take place Sunday, November 24, at 3 PM, at Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. Charlie is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Mary Lou Turner; son Charles Turner III and wife Melissa of Dahlonega, Georgia; daughter Susan Turner and husband Chip Law of Cumming, Georgia; brother Wayne Turner and wife Lanelle of Butler, Alabama; nephew Bruce Turner and wife Mindy of Jacksonville, Alabama; sister-in-law, Clara Lacy of Austell, Georgia; and grandchildren, Charles IV and Cooper Turner, Colin and Turner Brown, Griffin and Campbell Law. Charlie was born in Butler, Alabama to the late Charlie, Sr. and Cornelia Turner. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a member and elder of Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Charlie will be best remembered as a loving husband and father, an avid hunter and outdoorsman, a keen businessman, and a kind, genuine, generous friend to all. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church, 7620 Lanier Drive, Cumming, GA 30041 or Choctaw County Historical Society, c/o James D. Evans, 210 W. Smith Street, Butler, AL 36904. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -