TURNER, Jr., Charlie Charlie Turner, Jr., age 82, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. A memorial service in his honor will take place Sunday, November 24, at 3 PM, at Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. Charlie is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Mary Lou Turner; son Charles Turner III and wife Melissa of Dahlonega, Georgia; daughter Susan Turner and husband Chip Law of Cumming, Georgia; brother Wayne Turner and wife Lanelle of Butler, Alabama; nephew Bruce Turner and wife Mindy of Jacksonville, Alabama; sister-in-law, Clara Lacy of Austell, Georgia; and grandchildren, Charles IV and Cooper Turner, Colin and Turner Brown, Griffin and Campbell Law. Charlie was born in Butler, Alabama to the late Charlie, Sr. and Cornelia Turner. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a member and elder of Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Charlie will be best remembered as a loving husband and father, an avid hunter and outdoorsman, a keen businessman, and a kind, genuine, generous friend to all. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church, 7620 Lanier Drive, Cumming, GA 30041 or Choctaw County Historical Society, c/o James D. Evans, 210 W. Smith Street, Butler, AL 36904. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019