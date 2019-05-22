BENSON, Charlotte It is with great sadness that the family of Charlotte Benson announces her passing on May 19, 2019, at the age of 62 years. Charlotte was born on March 8, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia to James and Marjorie Benson. Charlotte was a kind, compassionate, and selfless soul who always put others before herself. After graduating from Forsyth Central High School, she continued her education at North Georgia College. She impacted the lives of countless students through teaching for over 30 years in the Forsyth County School System. While teaching, she sponsored various clubs and truly enjoyed seeing her students succeed. When she wasn't teaching, she loved going to Braves games with her friends, gardening, and spending time her beloved pets. Charlotte also enjoyed trips to Gibbs Gardens and researching her family history. She was known by all for her kindness, quick wit, and thoughtfulness. Charlotte will be remembered by her sister, Jane, brother-in-law, Ken, her nephew Kenny, niece Elizabeth, and special cousin Anne Wills. Charlotte will be forever remembered by her many cousins, extended family, and dear friends. Funeral services for Charlotte will be held at 3:00 pm on May 23, 2019 at Cumming Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the family plot at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 to 8:30 on May 22, 2019 and from 11:00 to 3:00 pm on May 23, 2019. Memorial donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to Cumming Baptist Church or to the Humane Society of Forsyth County. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2019