BISHOP, Charlotte Charlotte Bishop passed on June 18th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Bishop. She is survived by her brother, Gus, daughter and two sons, Lauren, Jamie, and Hunter, and two grandsons, Riddley and Conrad. Those who knew her know she fought for what she believed in and her family was her all. Charlotte's absence will linger in our hearts, and fondest memories of her in our thoughts. A private memorial will be held this weekend. All may honor her charity in life by donating to the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 5, 2019
