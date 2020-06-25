Charlotte Bishop
In Loving Memory Charlotte Bishop September 3, 1951 - June 18, 2019 A year ago on June 18 Charlotte Bishop passed away. She was preceded in death by husband John S. Bishop, brother Phillip D. Grau, and stepfather Harry H. Arrington. Those of us whom she left behind will forever remember her with love for her bright and shining spirit, the wonderful times we shared and the kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity she showed toward all. Beloved by: Sons Hunter Franklin and James A. Bishop, daughter Lauren Bishop Upton, grandsons Conrad and Riddley Franklin, mother Daisy S. Arrington, father James H. Edwards, brother Gustave J. Grau, aunts Edna Lardent, Suzanne Jackson, Zelma Porter, companion Alan King, and extended family.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.
