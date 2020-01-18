|
CROSLAND, Charlotte A. Charlotte A. Crosland died on December 4, 2019 at the age of 89 due to progressive debilitation and dementia. Charlotte was born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 17, 1930, to Edward and Catherine Allsmiller. She and her younger sister, Beverly, grew up in Winchester, Kentucky where their father owned a hardware store. Charlotte had a fondness for Kentucky all her life and especially for the University of Kentucky basketball team. Charlotte and her family attended First Presbyterian Church of Winchester where she was active in the senior youth council while in high school. She chose to attend Agnes Scott College. She majored in Bible and minored in music. As part of her minor in music, she gave a senior organ recital. Charlotte was inducted into the Mortar Board National College Honor Society and graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1952. She frequently quoted a president at Agnes Scott College who once said, "if you educate a man, you educated a man, but if you educate a woman, you educate a family". Certainly church, education, music, and family were important to her. While a sophomore at Agnes Scott College, she played the piano at Decatur Presbyterian Church and met Bill Crosland, who was a first-year student at Columbia Theological Seminary. They later married on July 31, 1952, a Thursday because most of the wedding party were clergy. They were married for over 62 years until Bill's death in April 2015. Charlotte and Bill served churches throughout the Southeast. Serving in New Orleans, Louisiana was one of their favorites because four of their five children were born there. Their only daughter was born in Austin, Texas. While they were serving a church in Vidalia, Georgia, Charlotte began teaching organ in the music department at Brewton-Parker Junior College because the college had an organ that no one could play. This began her career in music education. At age 38, when the family moved to Laurel, Mississippi, Charlotte enrolled in the music education department at the University of Southern Mississippi where she earned a Master of Music Education in 1973. When Charlotte and Bill returned to the Atlanta area in 1972, Charlotte began teaching elementary school music education in Fulton County and later in Gwinnett County at Dyer Elementary. She taught music education for 21 years and retired in 1993. She was an active church musician all her adult life and was an organist and choir director at times in churches where she and Bill served. When she and Bill retired from an active pastorate at the Buford Presbyterian Church, they returned to Bill's home church of Central Presbyterian Church. Charlotte was active there as a choir member, bell ringer, Deacon, and Elder. She started and directed the Bethlehem Choir for small children. Charlotte and Bill enjoyed attending Atlanta Symphony concerts and performances at the Alliance Theater. Charlotte was active in the auxiliary at Presbyterian Village in Austell where she lived for almost two years prior to her death. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Bill Crosland, and her sister, Beverly Allsmiller Walden. Charlotte is survived by her five children, Bill Crosland, Ed Crosland, David Crosland, Dudley Crosland, and Catherine Crosland Leiner. She has 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A service in witness to the resurrection and in gratitude for Charlotte's life will be held at 2 PM on January 26, 2020 at Central Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Presbyterian Church Music and Liturgical Arts Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 18, 2020