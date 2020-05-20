|
DISPAIN, Charlotte Charlotte Dispain, age 81 of Duluth, passed away May 16, 2020. Due to coronavirus and state regulations, a private family graveside service will be held. Mrs. Dispain was born in Norcross, and was retired from the Gwinnett County Board of Education after 26 years of service. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Cardwell (Husband Clay) of Duluth and Vickie Smith, grandchildren, Carson Cardwell, Wes Gresham and Charlie Gresham, sister, Gloria Jones of Lawrenceville and brother, Glen Mullinax of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at dementiasociety.org. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2020