DIXON, Charlotte Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Charlotte Ransom Dixon, will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church, 2178 Highway 138 East, Stockbridge, GA., with remains placed instate at 9:30 A.M. Reverend Clinton McFarland, Senior Pastor, Reverend Tamarlon T. Carter, Executive Pastor, Officiating. Entombment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. She leaves to cherish, four children, Angela Crisler (Jack), Dr. Gabraella Drake-Forte, Rory Drake (Lillian), Rosemary Dixon; 2 granddaughters, Simone Forte, Jessica Forte; sister, Patricia Foster, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 20, 2019