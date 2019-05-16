Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Barratt's Chapel
6362 Bay Road
Frederica, DE
DRESSLER (Zilka), Charlotte Charlotte Dressler, n?e Zilka, was born on December 10, 1922 in Vienna, Austria and died peacefully on May 12, 2019 in Oakwood, Georgia. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Dressler, and her three siblings, Fred Zilka, Hermiene Riedinger, and Karl Zilka. Charlotte is lovingly and greatly missed by her children Doris Dressler-Clark and husband Keith Clark in California, Renate and husband Jerry Howard in Oakwood, GA and Theo and wife Becky Dressler in Dover, DE., as well as her 9 grandchildren and 12 great -grandchildren. Charlotte lived her life to honor her God, lovingly care for her family as a devoted wife and stay-at-home mother, and be of service to all in her church. She served as a CASA and women's groups volunteer and choir member in each of the churches where her husband served as Minister of Music for over 46 years. A memorial service will be held at noon on Monday, May 20 at Barratt's Chapel, 6362 Bay Road, Frederica DE 19946. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Charlotte Dressler may be made to the 'John Dressler Music Scholarship', Avenue Methodist Church, 20 N Church St, Milford, DE 19963. Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019
