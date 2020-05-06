|
ENGSTROM (BINDER), Charlotte Ween Charlotte Ween Binder Engstrom, age 83, daughter of Morris & Frieda Ween, a native Atlantan, graduate of Samuel Inman Elementary and Henry Grady High School, attended UGA where she met her future husband Jerry Binder, has passed away on Monday from COVID-19 virus. Charlotte was widowed twice, in 1982 her husband and father of her children, Jerry Binder, died of heart failure in his mid 40's. Charlotte worked, before and after his passing, for Weight Watchers of Greater Atlanta, and became their most sought after lecturer for many years. Her meetings were like a revival and members came from far and near to be inspired by her enthusiasm. After she had been widowed for a number of years, she met and married Richard Engstrom and a few years later, due to his declining health, she became his caregiver. She always loved animals and created an at home pet care service for pets while their owners traveled, in her home. Richard passed away after a lengthy illness and it was then her health began to decline. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Susan Binder of DeLand, FL, her son and daughter-in-law, David and Ellen Binder, her grandchildren, Jeri Lynn Block and husband Jason Block, Adam and Trisha Binder, and Brian Binder (Moon) and wife Jessica Moon. Also, Her great-grandchildren Jacob Block and Max Binder, her sister and brother-in-law Harriet and Bo Koonin, her nieces and nephews Eydie and Steve Koonin, Lisa Koonin and Sam Solomon and her special friend Cathy Griffith, as well as many cousins and aunts. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The William Bremen Jewish Home or Weinstein Hospice. Both located at 3150 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020