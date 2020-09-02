Charlotte Gaines

GAINES, Charlotte Ruth Charlotte Ruth Gaines, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 25, 2020, at her Decatur, Georgia, apartment. Miss Gaines was born on June 14, 1928, in Atlanta, Georgia, and adopted by the Reverend Florence M. Gaines, a Methodist minister, and his wife, Rudy Dorothy Gaines shortly thereafter. She attended and graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia in 1950, then served in the U.S. Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge on September 11, 1952. She joined the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Atlanta, and served as a Sunday school teacher, the Music Chairman, and later as Treasurer. A trained accountant and bookkeeper, during her career she held positions with the Atlanta Music Club and Cable Music Company, Nuclear Assurance Corporation, the Duncan Printing Company, the Pro-Mozart Society, and the Christian Science Morning Light (Nursing) Home. A life-long devotee of classical music, she also promoted classical music performers across the Southeast, including Marilyn Dietrichs, a Lyric Soprano concert opera singer. Miss Gaines, with no close living family, was welcomed into the Dietrichs family from the late 1950's until her death. She became as a sister to Marilyn and her husband, Don, and was "Aunt Charlotte" to the three boys, John, Mark and Paul, and their families. She was known for her always cheerful spirit, easy smile and laugh, and will be greatly missed by the Dietrichs and her many friends. Due to the current Covid situation, there will be no funeral service a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in her memory may be given to the First Church of Christ, Scientist at 150 15th St. NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309.