1/
Charlotte Gaines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAINES, Charlotte Ruth Charlotte Ruth Gaines, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 25, 2020, at her Decatur, Georgia, apartment. Miss Gaines was born on June 14, 1928, in Atlanta, Georgia, and adopted by the Reverend Florence M. Gaines, a Methodist minister, and his wife, Rudy Dorothy Gaines shortly thereafter. She attended and graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia in 1950, then served in the U.S. Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge on September 11, 1952. She joined the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Atlanta, and served as a Sunday school teacher, the Music Chairman, and later as Treasurer. A trained accountant and bookkeeper, during her career she held positions with the Atlanta Music Club and Cable Music Company, Nuclear Assurance Corporation, the Duncan Printing Company, the Pro-Mozart Society, and the Christian Science Morning Light (Nursing) Home. A life-long devotee of classical music, she also promoted classical music performers across the Southeast, including Marilyn Dietrichs, a Lyric Soprano concert opera singer. Miss Gaines, with no close living family, was welcomed into the Dietrichs family from the late 1950's until her death. She became as a sister to Marilyn and her husband, Don, and was "Aunt Charlotte" to the three boys, John, Mark and Paul, and their families. She was known for her always cheerful spirit, easy smile and laugh, and will be greatly missed by the Dietrichs and her many friends. Due to the current Covid situation, there will be no funeral service a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in her memory may be given to the First Church of Christ, Scientist at 150 15th St. NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved