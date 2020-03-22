|
|
HICKSON, Charlotte Patricia Charlotte Patricia "Pat" Hickson, 87, of 308 Eureka Drive, Atlanta, passed away Friday morning, March 20, 2020. She was born June 6, 1932 in Homerville, Clinch County, Georgia to Charlton Henry and Stella Frances (Smith) Blitch, Sr. Pat was married to Ronald Allen Hickson on April 7, 1957 and he preceded her in death September 26, 1999. Pat graduated from Homerville Clinch County High School, attended Bob Jones University and the University of Georgia where she studied Art. She worked for Wausau Insurance where she met her husband Ron, and retired from Piedmont Hospital. She was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and the Needlepoint Guild sharing her talents in creating benches and kneelers in the chapel and sanctuary. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Joseph Habersham Chapter and the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), Atlanta Chapter No. 18. She served as Fulton County Poll Manager for elections in Peachtree Hills and volunteered at the Atlanta History Center restoring textiles. Surviving Pat are her two daughters Carol Patricia (Randy) Gray of Eddyville, Kentucky and Rhonda Rebecca (Rick Emery) Hickson of Atlanta, Georgia. Also surviving "Grand Pat" are five grandchildren; Mandy (Andrew Rhyner) Gray of Huntersville, North Carolina, Stephanie (Lucas) Sharp of Lexington, Kentucky, Jamie Gray of Nashville, Tennessee, Henry Hebebrand of Mission Viejo, California, Hailey (Reid) Morelli of Atlanta, Georgia, great-granddaughter Ellie Rose Rhyner; sister Shirley Sowell, niece Elizabeth Kaspar and great-niece Mary Grace Arants, all of Sarasota, Florida; brother-in-law William (Leola) Hickson of Wausau, Wisconsin and their sons and families. In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded by her sister Marie Elizabeth "Beth" Blitch and brother Charlton Henry "Charlt" Blitch, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta. Interment will be beside her husband Ron in the columbarium at the church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020