JACKSON, Charlotte Ray Charlotte Ray Jackson passed on Dec. 18, 2019 at the age of 73. She taught math in DeKalb County Schools until her retirement in 2001. A longtime resident of Clarkston, GA, she moved to Big Canoe, GA for retirement then, to Tucker, GA in 2014. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Roberta Jackson, and her brother, Joe David Jackson. She is survived by her brother, James Jackson, sister, Lynn J. Simpson, 7 nieces and nephews, and 6 grandnephews. The Visitation (9 AM) and Memorial Service (10 AM) will be at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur on Jan. 4, 2020. Refer to their web page for more information, https://www.asturner.com or call (404)292-1551.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 2, 2020