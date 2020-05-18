|
KELLETT, Charlotte Rich Charlotte Rich Kellett, age 42, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Charlotte was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Samuel Beam Kellett and Christa Rich Kellett on December 19, 1977. She attended he Westminster Schools in Atlanta, Georgia and graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Art History in May 2000. Following graduation she opened an Art and Antique Shop in Charleston where she enjoyed engaging in antiquities, one of her greatest loves. Charlotte was also a talented athlete in tennis and equestrian sports. She rode competitively in American Saddlebred competition from an early age. She has the distinction of winning seven World Championships in a row as a Juvenile rider over a two year period on three different horsesa feat never before achieved and never matched to this date. She dearly loved her horses Superb Machine, Bewitching Jewel and her favorite, Preferred Prince. Charlotte is survived by her beloved son, Christopher Samuel Roberts, brother Samuel B. Kellett, Jr. (Jennifer Shaffer Kellett), step sister Margaret Varnado Smith (Brent Ronald Smith), mother, Christa Rich Kellett, father, Samuel B. Kellett, Sr. and step mother Janet McLeod Kellett, grandparents, Charlotte and Steven Rich, nieces Jacqueline Nicole Kellett and Sara Alden Smith, nephews Walker McLeod Smith and Samuel B. Kellett III. A private, family graveside service will be held at 11 AM, on Wednesday, May 20, at Westview Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Richard Hill of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, Georgia, officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020