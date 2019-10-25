|
KELLY, Charlotte Eva Ms. Charlotte Eva Kelly of Valdosta, GA, passed October 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am at Community Church of God, 850 Cascade Rd., SW, Pastor Michael Smith, Pastor, The Reverend Damon Williams, Ph. D., Pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery. Ms. Kelly will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019