Services
South Care Cremation and Funeral Society- Marietta
595 Franklin Rd. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
770-420-5557
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Methodist Church
4385 Lower Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA

Charlotte Mallory Obituary
MALLORY, Charlotte C. Charlotte C. Mallory, 95, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Saturday. March 2, 2019. Wife of Gerald E. Mallory (deceased). She is survived by daughters Deborah Tarbutton, and Diane Mallory Beard (deceased); Granddaughters Tamara Rabenold, Tracy Edmonds, Christina Beard, and Anna Beard; great grandchildren Baylor and Elliott Edmonds; sister Charlene Renshaw; nephew Rick Renshaw and niece Risa Stowe. The memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18 at 11:00am at Mt. Bethel Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St Joesph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or St. Libre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2019
