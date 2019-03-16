|
|
MALLORY, Charlotte C. Charlotte C. Mallory, 95, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Saturday. March 2, 2019. Wife of Gerald E. Mallory (deceased). She is survived by daughters Deborah Tarbutton, and Diane Mallory Beard (deceased); Granddaughters Tamara Rabenold, Tracy Edmonds, Christina Beard, and Anna Beard; great grandchildren Baylor and Elliott Edmonds; sister Charlene Renshaw; nephew Rick Renshaw and niece Risa Stowe. The memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18 at 11:00am at Mt. Bethel Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St Joesph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or St. Libre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2019