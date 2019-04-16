MARCUS, Charlotte Charlotte Glyck Marcus, the widow of former Georgia State Legislator Sidney J. Marcus, died on Monday. She was 84. Born in Waycross, Georgia, Marcus moved to Miami Beach, and later attended University of Florida where she graduated in 1956. Shortly after marrying Sidney, Charlotte Anne, as she was then known, relocated to Atlanta where she spent the rest of her life. While raising her three children, she earned a Master's degree in early childhood education at Georgia State University and worked as an administrator in the field. Marcus also served on the Civil Service Board for the City of Atlanta and worked for many years for the Georgia State Legislature doing research. She was a tireless advocate for eradicating homelessness and for the preservation of the Piney Grove Baptist Church cemetery which was across the street from her home. Marcus was proud of her roots in the Southern Jewish community, and particularly of her late grandfather, Charles Glyck, who served as a Rabbi to the small Jewish community in Macon, Georgia. For 15 years Marcus taught Sunday school at Atlanta's Temple Sinai where she and her husband were charter members. In addition to her devotion to her family, Marcus wrote poetry, collected Southern pottery and loved art. She is survived by her three children: Robyn, Brad (Pam Marcus) and Beth (Doug Schwarz); her brother, Jay Goldman, her sister Maxine Humphreys; four grandchildren, Benjamin Marcus, Leah Marcus, Marcus Schwarz and Julia Schwarz, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and countless friends including her wonderful caregiver, Loretta Williams. A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Wednesday, April 17 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Temple Sinai Social Action Fund or the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary