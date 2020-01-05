|
SCHIEMAN, Charlotte Charlotte E. Schieman, 81, of Lawrenceville, passed January 2, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Marianne Wooddy (Lang) of Bradenton, Florida; sons, David Schieman (Laura) and Jeff Schieman (Karey) of Lawrenceville, GA; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and sister, Virginia Barber of Decatur. The family will receive visitors from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, on Tuesday, January 7, followed by funeral service at 1 PM, at Horis A. Ward Funeral - Fairview Chapel, Stockbridge, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in her memory to ().
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020