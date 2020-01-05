|
SHIRLEY, Charlotte Charlotte Cook Shirley of Marietta, Georgia died Friday, January 3. Charlotte was very active in her church, teaching the kindergarten Sunday School class for many years and sharing the love of Jesus with little ones. Her love of children also extended to her job as the media specialist at Dodgen Middle School for 25 years. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shirley, and her mother, Nettie Cook. She is survived by son Robert Jr, daughter and son-in-law Tammi and Mark Jacobson, grandchildren Anna and Peter Jacobson, sister and brother-in-law Jenny and Gordon Hall, sister-in-law Mildred Shirley, nephews Rusty and Tim Shirley, and niece Robin Gay. Funeral services will be held Monday Jan. 6 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Locke officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 2 until 4 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020