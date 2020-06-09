Charlotte Smith
SMITH, Charlotte Lynch Charlotte Lynch Smith, age 83, passed away on May 19, 2020. She was born October 13, 1936 in Coraopolis, PA. Charlotte is survived by her children, Roxanne Gilley of Athens, GA, Lisa Smith of Cumming, GA, Sean Smith of Olathe, KS and Tim Smith of Stone Mountain, GA. No services are scheduled. Wages & Sons Funeral Home, Stone Mountain, GA is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 9, 2020.
June 9, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. Stone Mountain Chapel
