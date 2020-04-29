Services
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Pitts Cemetery
Newnan, GA
View Map
Charlsie Roper Obituary
ROPER, Charlsie Davis Charlsie Davis Roper, age 72, of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Lewis Ivy and Betty JoAnne Davis Lindsey; and sister, Wendy Humphreys. She is survived by her son, James Roper; brothers, Wade (Gina) Dooley, Buford, GA, William (Pam) Humphreys, Eatonton, GA; sisters, Phyllis (Nick) Poolos, Atlanta, GA, Angela Winter, Villa Rica, GA; aunt, Shirley Mason, Louisville, KY; uncle and aunt, David and Martha Ivy, Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Roper was born on August 26, 1947 in Newnan, GA. She was a 1965 graduate of Newnan High School. She retired from the Georgia Power office in downtown Atlanta after twenty-seven years. She also had worked for Home Depot in Buford, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM in Newnan, GA at Pitts Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 29, 2020
