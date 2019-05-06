WALL, Charner Strange Charner S. Wall, age 84, born in Ellaville, Georgia, passed away April 28th, 2019 in Brookhaven, Georgia after a long illness. He attended Schley County High School and then was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. After discharge, he attended University of Georgia. Charner is survived by his wife of 58 years Betty Jo Wall; his three daughters, Mary Wall, Susan Snyder (Cliff) and Laura Lee Gilbert (Wade); and his 3 grandsons, Cliff Snyder, Alex Snyder and Hayden Gilbert. Charner is also survived by his brother Daniel Wall (Brenda Gail) of Leesburg, Georgia and many other cherished family members. Charner will be remembered for his great sense of humor; his love of his daughters and grandsons; going to the YMCA; traveling; and his love of history. Charner spent many years in the home building and real estate business in the Greater Atlanta Area. Services will be held Thursday, May 9th 2pm at H M Patterson & Son Funeral Home; 4550 Peachtree Rd~ Brookhaven, GA 30319. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2019