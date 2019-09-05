|
TAYLOR, Sr., Charter Celebration of Life for Mr. Charter C. Taylor, Sr., who passed on September 3, 2019, will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 10:30 AM at First Congregational Church, 105 Courtland St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Officiating, Rev. Dr. Dwight D. Andrews. Wake will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 5 to 6 PM here at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memory two; sons, Charter "Reita" Taylor, Charter Curtis "Lillian" Taylor, Jr., Daughter Melody Taylor Freeman, one sister Ercile Taylor Lamar, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019