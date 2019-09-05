Services
charter taylor Obituary
TAYLOR, Sr., Charter Celebration of Life for Mr. Charter C. Taylor, Sr., who passed on September 3, 2019, will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 10:30 AM at First Congregational Church, 105 Courtland St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Officiating, Rev. Dr. Dwight D. Andrews. Wake will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 5 to 6 PM here at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memory two; sons, Charter "Reita" Taylor, Charter Curtis "Lillian" Taylor, Jr., Daughter Melody Taylor Freeman, one sister Ercile Taylor Lamar, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019
