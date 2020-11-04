LETTS, Cheri L.



Cheri L. Letts, age 52, passed away at her home in Atlanta, GA on October 24, 2020 after battling Multiple Myeloma for over 10 years. She was born April 20, 1968 in Naperville, IL.



Cheri worked for years as a dog groomer at TailWaggers on Lawrenceville Highway. She loved all animals, especially her own. She constantly talked about her pets and the love she had for them.



Cheri is survived by her husband Bill Letts, her daughter Madison Letts, her mother Patricia Mossenicas, sisters Carla Helm and Susan & Dwayne Yarberry, and brother Danny Helm along with her aunt Pam Kahler, and cousins Theresa Ferguson, Lisa Doman and Bryan Kahler. Her family joined her to celebrate her life and love several weeks ago and afforded her the happiness, joy and love she had grown up.



Cheri's greatest desire is for her daughter to complete her college education. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Go Fund Me Account: Madison at Berry College.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Christ the King on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with burial at HoneyCreek Woodlands.



