CATRON (SHINES), Cheryl Lynette Celebration of life for Cheryl Lynette Shines Catron - February 20, 1963 - April 3, 2020 Services will be streamed https://vimeo.com/407384796. Survivors: parents, Barbara Banks and Grady Ware; daughters, Brittany Catron and Brechae' Barnes (Rickie); grandson, Raiden M. Barnes; siblings, L. Diane Bolden (Joe), Waymon Ware Pamela Singleton, Venita "Faye" Evans, Grady "Sport" Ware, Karla Ware-Battle, and Kevin Ware (Laverne); great-aunt, Gertrude Arnold (Charles); maternal first cousins, Stacie Arnold and Marchell Shines; maternal second cousins, Jessieka Reeves, Jessie Reeves III, and Jonathan Reeves; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing today 11 am 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020